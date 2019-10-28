Belarus Seeks Adjusting in 2020 Plan of Regional Forces Use With Russia - Defense Minister Andrei Ravkov

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Belarus wants to adjust in 2020 its joint plan with Russia on using regional force grouping in light of deterioration of security situation at the border of the Union State, Defense Minister Andrei Ravkov said on Monday.

The comment was made at a meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko, dedicated to response to US armored vehicles deployment to Lithuania, close to the border with Belarus.

"The sides [Russia and Belarus] planned to adjust the plan of using regional force grouping. It will be adjusted, taken into consideration the emerging situation. Thus, Belarusian and Russian military will conduct joint reconnaissance in connection with NATO drills [Defender Europe 2020]," Ravkov said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.