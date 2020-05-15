UrduPoint.com
Belarus Seeks EBRD's Financial Support To Overcome COVID-19 Consequences - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:21 AM

Belarus Seeks EBRD's Financial Support to Overcome COVID-19 Consequences - Prime Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The Belarusian authorities are interested in the financial assistance of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to help overcome the negative consequences of the coronavirus pandemic on the country's economy, Prime Minister Sergei Roumas said on Thursday.

In mid-April, First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoy said that Belarus was interested in the EBRD granting loans to large state-owned banks in the amount of up to $1 billion to support the most affected sectors of the economy amid pandemic.

"The Belarusian side is extremely interested in uniting efforts with the bank [EBRD] in the fight against the negative consequences of the coronavirus pandemic," Roumas said during virtual talks with EBRD President Sir Suma Chakrabarti, as quoted by the government's press service.

According to the prime minister, the government has developed measures to overcome the consequences of the pandemic, including strengthening the health system, social protection, support for small and medium enterprises. To implement these measures, the authorities will need significant financial resources, and the EBRD's support, including within the framework of the adopted Solidarity Package, is of particular interest to Minsk, Roumas added.

"We ask the bank to consider options for reducing funding to provide more affordable loans to the real sector of the economy in the current difficult economic circumstances. We are ready to provide additional interim measures on the part of the government in order to reduce the cost of loans. I am sure that we can find a compromise solution on the matter," the minister said.

Chakrabarti, in his turn, confirmed that it prepared the so-called Solidarity Package, which would be implemented in a shorter term thanks to additional agreements. According to him, it includes liquidity support, a program for developing trade relations, the financing of small and medium-sized enterprises, corporate support either directly or through banks, as well as support for vital municipal structures.

Since 1992, the EBRD has invested nearly 2.9 billion euros ($3.1 billion) in 130 different projects in various sectors of the Belarusian economy. In 2019, the bank set a new record by investing 390 million euros.

