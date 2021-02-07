Belarus Seeks Extradition of Protest Organizers From Russia - Official

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) Belarus' Investigative Committee has asked Russia to hand over four people detained on suspicion of having a role in Minsk riots, an official in charge of the agency's legal outreach said Sunday.

Russia has an agreement with Belarus that allows for cross-state application of arrest warrants.

"Four our citizens who resisted police arrest and helped organize unrest in August have been recently detained in Russia. We filed a request for their extradition and it is being processed," Mikhail Vavulo told the SB Belarus Segodnya newspaper.

Belarus has been rocked by thousands-strong protests since its longtime president won a new term in an August election. It was rejected as rigged by the West. The main opposition candidate crossed into Lithuania and set up a rival government.