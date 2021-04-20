UrduPoint.com
Belarus Seeks Normal Relations With US But Will React To Provocations - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:06 PM

Belarus Seeks Normal Relations With US But Will React to Provocations - Foreign Minister

Belarus seeks normal and equal relations with the United States but will react to provocations, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told Sputnik on Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Belarus seeks normal and equal relations with the United States but will react to provocations, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We understand the role the US plays in the world and understand the need for normal development of relations with them.

And we are focused on the normal and equal development of relations with the US. But if undesirable provocative actions are taken against Belarus by any state, it does not matter, the US or another, then Belarus will simply be forced to adequately respond to these actions," Makei said.

