MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Belarus would like to feel Ukraine's support in this difficult period rather than take one and the same advice that all countries propose, spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Glaz said on Sunday, commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent statement on the situation in the neighboring country.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian leader said in an interview with Euronews broadcaster that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko should call a repeat election and allow observers to calm the protesters.

"You know, Ukraine is a brotherly country for us and the Ukrainian people are brotherly [people] for Belarusians. Therefore, of course, at this really difficult moment for our country, I would like to feel some kind of support or at least understanding, and not listen to advice that has already been proposed by all sides.

Now, we definitely do not need it," Glaz said, as quoted by Belarus' Belta state-run news agency.

According to the spokesman, modern Ukraine does not have much experience in settling certain issues, and the results of its "political experiments certainly do not convince Ukrainians, and not only them, of its correctness and usefulness."

"In addition, we believe that the Ukrainian leadership will have much more important issues for many years, which need to be dealt with on a daily basis within their country, rather than giving advice to neighbors," Glaz added.