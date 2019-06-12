Belarus Sees Interest of Tourists in Its Part of Chernobyl Exclusion Zone

(@imziishan)

Belarus has noticed tourist interest in its part of the Chernobyl exclusion zone this summer, Maxim Kudrin, deputy head of the Palieski State Radioecological Reserve, across the border from Ukraine, told Sputnik

The exclusion zone extends for a thousand miles around what remains of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant near the Ukrainian ghost town of Pripyat. An HBO tv series about the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster, premiered last week, caused hundreds of people a day to take bus tours to the exclusion zone in Ukraine.

"It's different in Belarus... The tour schedule for June and July has been more or less agreed, and there is interest in coming here.

We have been admitting ten groups a month. It is our maximum capacity," Kudrin said.

The Belarusian government unlocked its part of the Chernobyl exclusion zone for tourism in November 2018, he said, and only reserve officials can take people on walking and boat tours around the sprawling reserve. A group tour costs $160-350 depending on the size and route.

Kudrin said the routes five in total were created so as to minimize radiation exposure. Sixty-four tourists came to the reserve in April, up from seven in March. Most of them are from former Soviet countries, including Russia, as well as Poland and the Netherlands.