UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Sees Interest Of Tourists In Its Part Of Chernobyl Exclusion Zone

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 06:34 PM

Belarus Sees Interest of Tourists in Its Part of Chernobyl Exclusion Zone

Belarus has noticed tourist interest in its part of the Chernobyl exclusion zone this summer, Maxim Kudrin, deputy head of the Palieski State Radioecological Reserve, across the border from Ukraine, told Sputnik

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Belarus has noticed tourist interest in its part of the Chernobyl exclusion zone this summer, Maxim Kudrin, deputy head of the Palieski State Radioecological Reserve, across the border from Ukraine, told Sputnik.

The exclusion zone extends for a thousand miles around what remains of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant near the Ukrainian ghost town of Pripyat. An HBO tv series about the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster, premiered last week, caused hundreds of people a day to take bus tours to the exclusion zone in Ukraine.

"It's different in Belarus... The tour schedule for June and July has been more or less agreed, and there is interest in coming here.

We have been admitting ten groups a month. It is our maximum capacity," Kudrin said.

The Belarusian government unlocked its part of the Chernobyl exclusion zone for tourism in November 2018, he said, and only reserve officials can take people on walking and boat tours around the sprawling reserve. A group tour costs $160-350 depending on the size and route.

Kudrin said the routes five in total were created so as to minimize radiation exposure. Sixty-four tourists came to the reserve in April, up from seven in March. Most of them are from former Soviet countries, including Russia, as well as Poland and the Netherlands.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear Tours Chernobyl Belarus Poland Netherlands March April June July November Border 2018 TV From Government

Recent Stories

KP Govt allocates Rs 408 mln for Social Welfare, W ..

1 minute ago

Japanese ambassador calls on Faisal Vawda

1 minute ago

High exports, less expenditures to help balance tw ..

8 minutes ago

Four held for electricity theft in Sialkot

8 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate best site for indus ..

8 minutes ago

European Commission Considers No Deal Brexit 'Poss ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.