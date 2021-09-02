Belarus Sees No Point in Sending Ambassador to US - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Belarus sees no point in sending an ambassador to the United States amid Washington's sanctions, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Thursday.

"At one time we were engaged in the selection of a candidate for an ambassador to the United States of America.

Moreover, I want to say that we have a candidate. But in the current conditions, of course, it makes no sense to send our ambassador to the US in connection with the sanctions that were imposed by this country in relation to Belarus," Makei told reporters.