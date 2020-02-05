UrduPoint.com
Belarus Sends 2nd Plane With Humanitarian Aid To China To Counter Coronavirus - Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 10:28 PM

Belarus has sent the second plane with humanitarian aid to China to assist the country in countering the coronavirus outbreak, the Defense Ministry of Belarus' press service said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Belarus has sent the second plane with humanitarian aid to China to assist the country in countering the coronavirus outbreak, the Defense Ministry of Belarus' press service said on Wednesday.

"A military Il-76 plane with humanitarian aid on board took off from the Machulishchi airfield. The destination is Beijing," the press service said.

According to the ministry, the plane will make two stops for refuel � in the Russian cities of Novosibirsk and Vladivostok.

Belarus was the first country to send humanitarian aid to China.

The previous flight carrying aid on January 30 delivered over 20 tonnes of medicines, personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, and other medical products. Minsk also proposed sending leading experts of Belarus to China to provide consultations if needed.

So far, the death toll from the virus is over 490 people with nearly 25,000 others infected across the world. The virus has spread to more than 20 countries since first detected in December.

