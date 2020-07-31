Belarus Sends Note to Russia Over Queue at Border Between Countries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry sent Moscow a note in connection with the queue at the border between the countries, asking to clarify whether Russia has really changed the conditions for crossing the Belarusian-Russian border, the ministry's spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier, Belarusians began to report in social networks that unusually long queues to enter Russia from Belarus had formed and that the Russian side started thorough check of documents for entry.

"We are in contact with the Russian side, we are trying to clarify the situation. Today, we sent a note with a request to clarify whether the procedure for crossing the border from the Russian side had really changed," the spokesman said.