UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Sends Note To Russia Over Queue At Border Between Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:46 PM

Belarus Sends Note to Russia Over Queue at Border Between Countries

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry sent Moscow a note in connection with the queue at the border between the countries, asking to clarify whether Russia has really changed the conditions for crossing the Belarusian-Russian border, the ministry's spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry sent Moscow a note in connection with the queue at the border between the countries, asking to clarify whether Russia has really changed the conditions for crossing the Belarusian-Russian border, the ministry's spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier, Belarusians began to report in social networks that unusually long queues to enter Russia from Belarus had formed and that the Russian side started thorough check of documents for entry.

"We are in contact with the Russian side, we are trying to clarify the situation. Today, we sent a note with a request to clarify whether the procedure for crossing the border from the Russian side had really changed," the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Belarus Border From

Recent Stories

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

36 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

1 hour ago

Battaash sizzles in the Goodwood heat

29 seconds ago

Kashmir belongs to people of Kashmir : Dr. Jaipal ..

31 seconds ago

2 lost their lives in River Haro Khanpur

32 seconds ago

US Awards Medical Supplier $51Mln Contract for COV ..

37 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.