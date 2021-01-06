Belarus Sentenced Over 100 People on Politically Motivated Charges in 2020 - Rights Group

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) More than 100 people were sentenced in Belarus last year on criminal charges related to the August presidential election and subsequent protests, the Viasna human rights center said Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the last year's electoral campaign, the center has been monitoring criminal cases believed to be opened for political reasons against presidential candidates, their staff, as well as those who protested the election's results later on. Viasna claims that over 650 people have such cases opened against them, 166 considered to be political prisoners by the center.

"According to the information collected by Viasna, at least 103 criminal sentences related to the events that took place during and after the presidential election were passed until the end of 2020," the watchdog, which is not registered in Belarus, said in a statement.

Most of the cases are about assault or assault threats against law enforcement officers, resisting the police and public order violations, the center added.

Belarus has entered a prolonged political crisis after the August 9 presidential election, won by incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko. The opposition did not recognize the results, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the real winner.