UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Sentences Serviceman To 18 Years For High Treason

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 03:20 PM

Belarus Sentences Serviceman to 18 Years for High Treason

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The Supreme Court of Belarus has sentenced a former serviceman to 18 years in prison for high treason, the prosecutor general's office said on Friday.

Capt. Dzianis Urad was detained in March while on duty as a special liaison officer of the Armed Forces' General Staff. He was indicted for treason after sending an opposition Telegram channel a secret letter from the interior minister to the defense chief.

"By the verdict of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Belarus, Urad D.M., born in 1991, was found guilty of treason committed by a person who is subject to the status of a soldier," the prosecutor general's office wrote on its Telegram channel.

Taking into account the evidence presented by the state prosecutor, the high degree of public danger of what the former serviceman did, and the consequences harming national security, Urad "was sentenced to a strict penalty of imprisonment for a term of 18 years with the deprivation of the military rank of captain," the office added.

The verdict has already entered into legal force, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Interior Minister Belarus March From Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

52 minutes ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

2 hours ago

Free entry to Sharjah museums on International Mus ..

2 hours ago

Japan adds 3 more prefectures to virus state of em ..

2 hours ago

India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 3 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.