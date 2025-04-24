Belarus, Serbia Discuss Plans To Boost Trade, Economic Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 12:40 PM
MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Serbia Sergei Malinovsky has met with Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Dušan Kozarev to discuss the bilateral cooperation agenda.
The diplomats focused on trade and economic relations and interaction between the ministries of foreign affairs,BelTA reported.
Dušan Kozarev updated the Belarusian ambassador on the current situation in Serbia and the broader regional context. The diplomats exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.
“The parties emphasized the traditionally friendly nature of Belarus-Serbia relations,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.
