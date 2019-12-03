Belarus, Serbia Should Try to Achieve Annual Trade of $500Mln - President Vucic

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Belarus and Serbia should try to achieve an annual trade turnover of $500 million, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Monday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Serbia on an official visit Monday evening. Vucic met him at the airport.

Upon arrival, Lukashenko laid a wreath to the memorial complex in honor of the liberators of Belgrade and left a note in the memorial book.

"I believe that this year it will be possible [to achieve a trade of] $160 million, but this is not enough. We must work and try to set a goal for ourselves, as we spoke with President Lukashenko, for trade to reach $500 million," Vucic said in an interview with the Belarusian television channel Belarus 1.