UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Set To Receive Supplies Of Sputnik V Vaccine In Early 2021 - Russian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 12:20 AM

Belarus Set to Receive Supplies of Sputnik V Vaccine in Early 2021 - Russian Ambassador

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Belarus is set to receive supplies of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 for use in the country's mass vaccination program at the start of 2021, Russia's ambassador in Minsk, Dmitry Mezentsev, said on Sunday.

Clinical trials of Sputnik V began in Belarus this past October, although Mezentsev said that further supplies are coming shortly, ahead of the launch of the country's mass vaccination campaign.

"We are grateful for the professional assessment given by Belarusian doctors, who are judging the efficacy and success of the vaccine trials, which have shown that it [Sputnik V] can be produced jointly. Soon, at the beginning of the year, the first vaccine shipments will be delivered to Belarus for vaccination," Mezentsev said during an appearance on Belarus' STV broadcaster.

Belarusian Minister of Health Dmitry Pinevich said this past Monday that Belarus will begin vaccinating its citizens against COVID-19, using Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, in January.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is producing Sputnik V along with the Gamaleya research institute, said on December 21 that Belarus had become the first foreign country to register the Russian-made vaccine.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 186,000 positive tests for COVID-19 have been registered in Belarus, including the 1,825 new cases reported on Sunday.

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Belarus January October December Sunday

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed heads UAE delegation at prepara ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves AED 33.6 billion budget for ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues an Emiri decree to form t ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a law to establish the Su ..

4 hours ago

Du announces #WorldsCoolestWinterChallenge winners

5 hours ago

UAE announces 944 new COVID-19 cases, 1,265 recove ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.