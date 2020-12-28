Belarus Set to Receive Supplies of Sputnik V Vaccine in Early 2021 - Russian Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Belarus is set to receive supplies of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 for use in the country's mass vaccination program at the start of 2021, Russia's ambassador in Minsk, Dmitry Mezentsev, said on Sunday.

Clinical trials of Sputnik V began in Belarus this past October, although Mezentsev said that further supplies are coming shortly, ahead of the launch of the country's mass vaccination campaign.

"We are grateful for the professional assessment given by Belarusian doctors, who are judging the efficacy and success of the vaccine trials, which have shown that it [Sputnik V] can be produced jointly. Soon, at the beginning of the year, the first vaccine shipments will be delivered to Belarus for vaccination," Mezentsev said during an appearance on Belarus' STV broadcaster.

Belarusian Minister of Health Dmitry Pinevich said this past Monday that Belarus will begin vaccinating its citizens against COVID-19, using Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, in January.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is producing Sputnik V along with the Gamaleya research institute, said on December 21 that Belarus had become the first foreign country to register the Russian-made vaccine.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 186,000 positive tests for COVID-19 have been registered in Belarus, including the 1,825 new cases reported on Sunday.