Belarus Should Also Participate In Talks On Settling Ukrainian Conflict - Foreign Minister

Published May 06, 2022

Belarus Should Also Participate in Talks on Settling Ukrainian Conflict - Foreign Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Negotiations to resolve the situation in Ukraine should be held with the participation of Belarus, including on security guarantees for Minsk, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Friday.

"Negotiations should be conducted with the participation of those parties for whom the situation that is developing in our region is important.

This applies to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. In terms of safeguards, there should be a clear understanding of what security guarantees will be for Russia, Ukraine and Belarus," Makei said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

Belarus is interested in a speedy resolution of the dispute, Makei said, adding that "a solution to this issue must be found, but on the basis of a balance of interests, which is fundamentally important for Russia, Ukraine and Belarus."

