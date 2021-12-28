Belarus Should Not Be Denied UN Security Council Membership - Russian Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) No reasons exist to deny Belarus the right to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the 2024-2025 period, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday.

"(T)here are absolutely no reasons to deny (Belarus) its right to bid for the non-permanent membership of the Security Council. Though, we'll never disclose our preferences on whom Russia will vote and whom will we support," Polyanskiy said during a press briefing.

The Russian diplomat said Western countries are trying to prevent Belarus from getting a seat on the UN Security Council and have pushed Slovenia to bid to become a non-permanent member during the same period as Belarus.

Polyanskiy also said he hopes the Slovenian bid will fail since it runs against the rules and norms of civilized behavior in the United Nations.

Belarus has been an agreed candidate to the UN Security Council from the Eastern European group of countries for the period of 2024-2025 since 2007 while Slovenia's bid was for a later period.

On December 9, Slovenia announced its bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council that was immediately endorsed by the United States.