Belarus Should See EU, US As Partners, Important Investors - Tsepkalo

Fri 21st August 2020 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Belarus must pursue partnerships with all countries, including the European Union and the United States, as they are an important source of investment, Valery Tsepkalo, a former contender for Belarusian presidency, said on Friday.

Tsepkalo's bid to register as presidential candidate was rejected by the election watchdog. He is currently facing a criminal case in Belarus over alleged bribery. Tsepkalo and his family are currently in Poland.

"We are simply obligated to build partnership relations with our neighbors - we have three neighbors that are a part of the European Union. We are simply obligated to view Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada and other countries as an important source of investment and new knowledge for us.

We should be open to everyone and not consider [partners] in the category 'either ... or,' but consider them in the category 'both ... and,'" Tsepkalo said at a press conference.

According to Tsepkalo, the country should have a neutral defense policy, housing neither Russian nor NATO troops.

"We must not allow NATO troops to be present on the territory of Belarus in any way, not to create a threat to Russia or any other country, " he explained.

The same principle should be applied to Russian troops, as they would "potentially create a threat to Ukraine," the ex-Belarusian ambassador to the US added.

