Belarus Should Switch To Online Voting - Central Election Commission Chief

Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:40 AM

Belarus Should Switch to Online Voting - Central Election Commission Chief

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The head of the Belarusian Central Election Commission expressed the belief on Monday that the country should switch to online voting in order to prevent pressure on members of electoral commissions.

"This [incidents at polling places] pushes us to switch to online voting so that no one faces pressure," Lidia Yermoshina said at a briefing on the presidential election results.

According to preliminary results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko is leading with 80.23 percent of votes, followed by opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya with 9.90 percent.

More Stories From World

