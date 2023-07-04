Belarus Signs Memorandum of Commitment to Obtain Status of SCO Member State - Declaration

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Belarus has signed a memorandum of commitment in order to obtain the status of a member state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), according to the New Delhi declaration of the SCO Heads of State Council published on Tuesday.

Belarus currently has the status of an observer. Last July, Minsk applied for the status of a full-fledged member of the organization.

"Member states ... noted the importance of signing a memorandum of commitment of Belarus in order to obtain the status of a member state of the SCO," the declaration read.