Belarus' Special Services Completed Large-Scale Counterterrorism Operation - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 01:10 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Belarusian special services and law enforcement agencies completed a large-scale counterterrorism operation, President Alexander Lukashenko announced, according to Pool Pervogo Telegram channel, close to the presidential press service.
Terrorism against both people and facilities remains a problem amid the continuing foreign economic pressure, according to Lukashenko.