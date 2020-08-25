Belarus Starts 3rd Stage of Combat Readiness Check - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Belarusian Defense Ministry said it had launched the third stage of a comprehensive combat readiness check, which envisages to bring individual military units to the highest degree of combat readiness and to recall servicemen from the reserve.

"From August 24, by order of Belarusian Defense Minister, under the leadership of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the third stage of a comprehensive check of the combat readiness of the armed forces is being carried out," the ministry said on Telegram.

The purpose of the check is to assess the ability and readiness of military units to perform tasks in a dynamically changing environment, it said.

"During the check, it is envisaged to bring individual military units to the highest degree of combat readiness with the recall of servicemen from the reserve," the ministry said, adding that the check will conclude with a tactical exercise.

Earlier, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin announced outside interference in the country's internal affairs, and in this regard initiated a comprehensive tactical exercise with the troops of the Western operational command in the Grodno tactical direction. The exercise was approved by Alexander Lukashenko. Comprehensive tactical exercises are scheduled for August 28-31.