Belarus Starts Checking Combat Readiness of Armed Forces - Defense Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Belarus beings checking the combat readiness of the armed forces at the instruction of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Today, on behalf of the Head of State, the combat readiness check of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus has begun.

The measures are complex in nature and will allow to determine the ability of commanders to manage subordinate military units that are brought to the highest degree of combat readiness, as well as the readiness of military units to perform tasks for their intended purpose in a timely manner," the statement read.