Belarus Starts Facing Terrorism Threats - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Belarus starts facing terrorism threats, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday amId opposition forces' attempts to instigate a nationwide strike.

"They are already coming to railroads and starting blocking automatic systems and locking rails, how else can we assess this? This can result in serious incidents on the railroad, catastrophes and multiple fatalities.

These are actions by organized criminal gangs, with signs of terrorism. We begin to encounter terrorism threats," Lukashenko said at a meeting focusing on preparations for the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.