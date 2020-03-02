UrduPoint.com
Belarus Starts Road Show Of New Bond Issues

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:57 PM

Belarus kicked off a road show of new issues of its eurobonds on Monday, the country's finance ministry said

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ):Belarus kicked off a road show of new issues of its eurobonds on Monday, the country's finance ministry said.

Belarus began to organize meetings with potential investors in a number of cities in the United States; Frankfurt, Germany; and London, Britain to place new issues of Belarusian international bonds, it said.

Belarus considers placing eurobonds denominated in U.S. dollars with maturity in 2035 and bonds denominated in euros with maturity in 2026 or 2028, the ministry said.

Belarus eyes to attract about 1 billion dollars to 1.2 billion dollars through the placement. Citibank, Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Societe Generale, Renaissance Capital are organizers of the new issues.

More Stories From World

