Belarus Starts Urgent Check Of Armed Forces Combat Preparedness - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 04:09 PM





MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Belarus has started an unscheduled check of the armed forces' combat and mobilization preparedness, the defense ministry said on Monday.

"An unannounced check of combat and mobilization preparedness has started in the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus," the ministry said in a statement.

The check, ordered by Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin, is aimed at boosting preparedness and military units' ability to perform their tasks in the current conditions, according to the statement.

Almost all the training grounds of the Belarusian armed forces will be involved in the check.

"Taking into account the specifics of the tasks that are to be fulfilled, the troops will have to work in different conditions, overcoming water obstacles, and practicing combat training tasks day and night both in forests and in settlements," the ministry added.

