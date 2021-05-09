Belarus' State Bodies to Subdue to Security Council If Leader Dies Per New Decree- Reports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday signed a decree that obligates all government bodies to act in accordance with the decisions of the Security Council in the event of the death of the country's leader, the state-run news agency Belta reported, citing Lukashenko's office.

The decree "On the protection of sovereignty and constitutional order" aims at preserving the country's independence and sovereignty and comes into force from the moment of its signing.

According to the decree, if the head of state dies as a result of an assassination attempt, an act of terrorism, external aggression, or other violent actions, all government bodies and their officials will have to act in accordance with the decisions of the Security Council, chaired by the prime minister.

At the same time, a state of emergency or martial law is immediately declared in the country, with the Security Council determining a list of measures to ensure them.

The Security Council will also have to decide on holding new elections after consulting governors, the news agency added.