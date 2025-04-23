Open Menu

Belarus’ State Control Committee Halves Inspections Over Past Four Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 01:30 PM

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Over the last 4 years, the number of inspections in the country has decreased by half, Chairman of the State Control Committee of Belarus Vasily Gerasimov said at the joint sitting of the House of Representatives and the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus on 23 April.

Speaking in the parliament, Vasily Gerasimov spoke about the work of the State Control Committee to coordinate control and oversight activities. The focus in this work is on effective prevention measures, BelTA reported.

“Over the past four years, the number of control activities of all types has decreased. Inspections and technical activities have almost halved. Monitoring activities have been reduced by almost 5 times,” Vasily Gerasimov said.

According to the chairman of the State Control Committee, entities are interested in prompt elimination of the identified violations.

Thus, in 2024, the average rate of fulfillment of recommendations and instructions issued by controlling and supervising authorities exceeded 92%, up from 2023.

One of the control tools without direct intervention in the work of entities is the use of various information and analytical systems and technologies. For example, online control over procurement by departments and institutions helped the State Control Committee identify budget and public funds savings totaling Br52.9 million in 2024.

Vasily Gerasimov also informed the MPs that at present the Prosecutor General's Office together with the State Control Committee and the Council of Ministers are actively working on eliminating the shortcomings mentioned by the head of state at the meeting on 28 March regarding the draft decree on increasing the efficiency of control and oversight activities.

