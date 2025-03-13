Belarus’ state housing policy concept through 2030 approved

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Council of Ministers of Belarus has voted to approve the Belarusian state housing policy concept until 2030. The corresponding document has been published on the national legal internet portal.

The Council of Ministers has also instructed the Architecture and Construction Ministry to develop and submit to the Council of Ministers a plan of measures to implement the provisions of the state housing policy concept within two months in cooperation with the interested national bodies of state administration, oblast executive committees and Minsk City Hall. The Construction and Architecture Ministry has also been tasked to coordinate the activities of the national bodies of state administration, oblast executive committees and Minsk City Hall to implement the resolution.

The goals of the state housing policy for the period up to 2030 are to increase the availability and improvement of housing for the population.

A set of approaches is to be defined to implement the urban planning policy. The city-planning policy should be aimed at comprehensive realization of the social and economic potential of territories. It is also necessary to define mechanisms and tools to increase the affordability of housing.

The concept envisages a differentiated approach to improving the affordability of housing for citizens with different income levels. As for the middle class, it is necessary to continue the practice of providing state support for the construction, reconstruction and purchase of housing. Rental housing should be developed to help low-income citizens.

The document also envisages the development of measures for the renovation of residential buildings. There is also a need to develop recommendations on the development of one-family housing construction.

The focus in housing construction in the regions and intensive development of rural areas should be placed on the rational use of the potential of existing residential development through the involvement of unused land plots, as well as the maximum allocation of available financial resources for the reconstruction of infrastructure in areas of one-family residential development.

According to the document, it is necessary to develop measures to attract investment in housing construction, to develop measures to stimulate the development of the state housing system and mortgage lending, to determine the areas for rental and social housing development.