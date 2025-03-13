Belarus’ State Housing Policy Concept Through 2030 Approved
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 01:20 PM
MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Council of Ministers of Belarus has voted to approve the Belarusian state housing policy concept until 2030. The corresponding document has been published on the national legal internet portal.
The Council of Ministers has also instructed the Architecture and Construction Ministry to develop and submit to the Council of Ministers a plan of measures to implement the provisions of the state housing policy concept within two months in cooperation with the interested national bodies of state administration, oblast executive committees and Minsk City Hall. The Construction and Architecture Ministry has also been tasked to coordinate the activities of the national bodies of state administration, oblast executive committees and Minsk City Hall to implement the resolution.
The goals of the state housing policy for the period up to 2030 are to increase the availability and improvement of housing for the population.
A set of approaches is to be defined to implement the urban planning policy. The city-planning policy should be aimed at comprehensive realization of the social and economic potential of territories. It is also necessary to define mechanisms and tools to increase the affordability of housing.
The concept envisages a differentiated approach to improving the affordability of housing for citizens with different income levels. As for the middle class, it is necessary to continue the practice of providing state support for the construction, reconstruction and purchase of housing. Rental housing should be developed to help low-income citizens.
The document also envisages the development of measures for the renovation of residential buildings. There is also a need to develop recommendations on the development of one-family housing construction.
The focus in housing construction in the regions and intensive development of rural areas should be placed on the rational use of the potential of existing residential development through the involvement of unused land plots, as well as the maximum allocation of available financial resources for the reconstruction of infrastructure in areas of one-family residential development.
According to the document, it is necessary to develop measures to attract investment in housing construction, to develop measures to stimulate the development of the state housing system and mortgage lending, to determine the areas for rental and social housing development.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..
UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain
Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..
King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..
Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women
Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..
UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..
International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously
More Stories From World
-
Belarus’ state housing policy concept through 2030 approved6 minutes ago
-
Lukashenko arrives in Russia on official visit6 minutes ago
-
Pioneering Chinese scientists shaping future of 2D metal research16 minutes ago
-
Chinese researchers find new fungal species on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau16 minutes ago
-
Fiji declares dengue fever outbreak in Western Division26 minutes ago
-
Alibaba revamps flagship AI app Quark for enhanced user experience26 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia's ancient instrument finds new healing role36 minutes ago
-
More wait for stranded astronauts after replacement crew delayed46 minutes ago
-
German MPs to begin debating Merz's spending plans1 hour ago
-
Trump blasts Ireland on trade during traditional visit2 hours ago
-
'Stranded' astronauts closer to coming home after next ISS launch2 hours ago
-
Australian ex-cricketer MacGill found guilty of cocaine supply charge2 hours ago