UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus State Media Defends Diverting Ryanair Plane

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 01:18 PM

Belarus state media defends diverting Ryanair plane

Belarus state media has defended the use of a military jet to divert a passenger plane carrying a dissident, a move that has sparked outrage from Western leaders, claiming authorities had no other choice

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Belarus state media has defended the use of a military jet to divert a passenger plane carrying a dissident, a move that has sparked outrage from Western leaders, claiming authorities had no other choice.

The government of strongman Alexander Lukashenko provoked global outcry on Sunday by pulling Ryanair flight FR4978 from its Athens-to-Vilnius route and arresting one of the passengers, opposition journalist and blogger Roman Protasevich, in Minsk.

Western leaders called it an "act of state terrorism" and the EU is expected to toughen sanctions against Belarus on Monday.

However Belarus authorities said the plane had to make an emergency landing in Minsk following a bomb scare.

A semi-official presidential channel on messaging app Telegram said that while Lukashenko could be criticised for forcing the jet to land, it was the right decision.

"How should the state react to terrorist plans? Who knows what ideas those who reported a bomb threat and especially those who might have been among the passengers have?" the channel said late Sunday.

"And now imagine that this plane is being intentionally directed towards your home. Would the state be guilty if it did not protect you?" The bomb threat turned out to be false.

Belarusian state television for its part claimed authorities did not initially know the anti-Lukashenko blogger was on the flight.

It also said his girlfriend drew the attention of Belarusian law enforcement to him when she sent his picture to another blogger.

Protasevich, 26, is a Belarusian journalist and activist.

Together with co-founder Stepan Putilo he until recently ran the Nexta telegram channel that galvanised and directed huge protests against Lukashenko's disputed re-election to a sixth term in August, 2020.

Last year, Protasevich and Putilo were accused by Belarusian authorities of a number of crimes including organising mass riots.

Related Topics

Terrorist Riots Minsk Belarus August Sunday 2020 Media TV From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAEREP shortlists 9 pre-proposals from fourth cycl ..

6 minutes ago

Over 500 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered a ..

4 minutes ago

Japan's ANA begins trial of mobile app to certify ..

4 minutes ago

Belarus' Flight Control Officers Could Not Force R ..

4 minutes ago

Japan opens mass vaccination centers in Tokyo, Osa ..

4 minutes ago

Asad inaugurates Gas supply in two villages of Gho ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.