Belarus Still Interested in Joining Construction of Vostochny Cosmodrome - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Belarus is still interested in joining the construction of Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday.

"You know what we can do, we are always ready to join in, starting from ...

the place where Vostochny cosmodrome is being built.," Lukashenko said, adding that he would like to "participate in the construction of this cosmodrome and demonstrate what Belarusian builders can do."

Lukashenko was meeting with the head of Russia's Primorsky region in Minsk,