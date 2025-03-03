Open Menu

Belarus Strengthens Ties With Russian Energy System

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Belarus strengthens ties with Russian energy system

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Belarus is strengthening ties with Russia's energy system, BelTA learned from the press service of the Energy Ministry of Belarus.

During the reconstruction of the 330kV Polotsk substation, the 330kV Polotsk - Lukoml State District Power Plant overhead power line was successfully tested and put into operation ahead of schedule.

This was the result of joint actions and agreements between the system operators of Russia and Belarus.

The interstate 330kV transit electric connection “Lukoml State District Power Plant - 330kV Polotsk substation - 330kV Novosokolniki substation" made it possible to connect the north-western region of Russia with the energy system of Belarus and ensure more reliable synchronous operation of the energy systems within the Union State, the Energy Ministry noted.

