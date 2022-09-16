Belarus strongman thanks Xi for backing at 'difficult time'

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who has also been hit by Western sanctions, on Thursday thanked China for its support at "difficult times".

Moscow, Sept 15 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who has also been hit by Western sanctions, on Thursday thanked China for its support at "difficult times".

Lukashenko met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a summit in ex-Soviet Uzbekistan.

"You have always been not only a solid and reliable friend for us but a serious support in these difficult times," Lukashenko told Xi, according to Belarus state media.

"You know as well as I do what times these are," Lukashenko -- often dubbed "Europe's last dictator" -- said, according to state news agency, Belta.

"We have always supported China on all matters of principle.

Such as economic growth, unity, integrity of China, the 'One China' policy," Belta quoted him as saying.

"We are reliable friends. Whatever it may cost us," he added.

Xi's visit to ex-Soviet Central Asia is his first trip abroad since the early days of the pandemic.

For Putin, the summit is a chance to show Russia has not been fully isolated despite Western efforts.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), whose leaders convened in Uzbekistan for the summit, comprises China, India, Pakistan, Russia and the ex-Soviet Central Asian nations.

It was set up in 2001 as a political, economic and security organisation to rival Western institutions. Belarus is an observer state.