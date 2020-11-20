UrduPoint.com
Belarus Studying Vaccinating 2 Million Against COVID-19 In 2021 - Acting Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Belarus Studying Vaccinating 2 Million Against COVID-19 in 2021 - Acting Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Belarus is exploring the possibility of vaccinating up to 2 million people against the COVID-19 coronavirus in 2021, the acting Minister of Health of the republic Dmitry Pinevich said on Friday.

"At first, the most vulnerable groups of the population will be vaccinated. Including pedagogical, medical, retail workers - those who have a wide range of contacts. In general, we are planning coverage of up to 2 million people," Pinevich said, as reported by state news agency Belta.

According to him, vaccination will be carried out on a budgetary basis, but it is too early to talk about the timing. As Pinevich noted, Belarus will present to Russia a road map for distribution which "can already detail when we will have a vaccine," according to Belta.

In early October, a total of 100 Belarusian citizens took part in the phase three trials of the Russian developed COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

There are over 9.4 million people in Belarus, according to the official statistics.

