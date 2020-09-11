Belarus Submits to Russia Proposals on Transport Connection Resumption - Ministry

Belarus has submitted to Russia its offers for the joint action plan on gradual resumption of the transport connection, the Belarusian Transport Ministry told Sputnik on Friday

The ministry said that the exact timing for travel resumption would depend on the implementation of the action plan. Belarus is ready to resume transport services with Russia at any moment, but the decision depends on the partner, the ministry added.

"The Belarusian side has drafted proposals for the action plan on gradual transport connection resumption, and has submitted it to the Russian side for further discussion," a spokeswoman for the Belarusian Transport Ministry said.

Russia introduced restrictions on the crossing of its state border in late March to contain the spreading of the coronavirus. One can cross the Russian-Belarusian border in a bus, entry is allowed only for those having ample reasons, such as work, studies, medical treatment, or assistance to sick relatives.