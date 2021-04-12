Belarus Successfully Tests Reliability of Energy System Independent of Lithuania

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Belarus' energy system tests with the shutdown of cross-border power lines with Lithuania, held in advance of Baltic states' planned withdrawal from BRELL electric circle, were successful, the Belarusian energy ministry press office said on Monday.

On Thursday, state association Belenergo said that Belarus started two-stage tests, turning off cross-border power lines with Lithuania in order to check the reliability of the country's energy system.

"The tests were successful and showed the technical capability of Belarus' energy system to work without connection with Lithuanian one," the press office said referring to Denis Kovalev, the chief of Belenergo.

In June 2018 the European Union, Poland and Baltic countries signed an agreement in Brussels on the synchronization of Baltic countries' power systems with the systems of continental Europe. By 2025 Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will finally withdraw from BRELL electric circle, which synchronizes the systems of Belarus, Russia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.