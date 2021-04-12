UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Successfully Tests Reliability Of Energy System Independent Of Lithuania

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 03:28 PM

Belarus Successfully Tests Reliability of Energy System Independent of Lithuania

Belarus' energy system tests with the shutdown of cross-border power lines with Lithuania, held in advance of Baltic states' planned withdrawal from BRELL electric circle, were successful, the Belarusian energy ministry press office said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Belarus' energy system tests with the shutdown of cross-border power lines with Lithuania, held in advance of Baltic states' planned withdrawal from BRELL electric circle, were successful, the Belarusian energy ministry press office said on Monday.

On Thursday, state association Belenergo said that Belarus started two-stage tests, turning off cross-border power lines with Lithuania in order to check the reliability of the country's energy system.

"The tests were successful and showed the technical capability of Belarus' energy system to work without connection with Lithuanian one," the press office said referring to Denis Kovalev, the chief of Belenergo.

In June 2018 the European Union, Poland and Baltic countries signed an agreement in Brussels on the synchronization of Baltic countries' power systems with the systems of continental Europe. By 2025 Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will finally withdraw from BRELL electric circle, which synchronizes the systems of Belarus, Russia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Related Topics

Russia Europe European Union Brussels Circle Estonia Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia June 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,928 new COVID-19 cases, 1,719 reco ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Customs broadcastsJimruqprogram in Ramadan t ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Sports World Returns For 11Th Edition With A ..

12 minutes ago

Rights activist IA Rehman passes away

51 minutes ago

Vivo X60 Pro: The Smartphone Is a Complete Package ..

58 minutes ago

Former banker Lasso wins Ecuador presidency

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.