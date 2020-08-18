UrduPoint.com
Belarus Suffered No Economic Losses Amid Recent Protests - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:25 PM

Belarus Suffered No Economic Losses Amid Recent Protests - Prime Minister

Belarus has not experienced any economic losses amid recent rallies, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Belarus has not experienced any economic losses amid recent rallies, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said Tuesday.

"If some company stops work completely, this damage can be measured, the amount of the products that were not delivered, not manufactured. But this is not a problem for now and there are no grounds to claim that the national economy suffered any losses or damages," the prime minister said.

More Stories From World

