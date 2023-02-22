Belarus Suggests Amending West-Sponsored UNGA Resolution on Ukraine - Source to Sputnik

The Belarus mission to the United Nations has suggested two amendments to the Western-drafted resolution on Ukraine to condemn the irresponsible actions of certain Normandy Contact Group leaders and to call on countries to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine, a United Nations source told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The Belarus mission to the United Nations has suggested two amendments to the Western-drafted resolution on Ukraine to condemn the irresponsible actions of certain Normandy Contact Group leaders and to call on countries to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine, a United Nations source told Sputnik.

The text of the first amendment to the resolution states it "Strongly condemns statements made by certain leaders of the Normandy Contact Group regarding their true intentions when devising the Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements which were inconsistent with the aim of peaceful resolution of the conflict in certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine."

The second amendment to the resolution concerns weapons supplies to Ukraine and "calls on member states to refrain from sending weapons to the zone of conflict."