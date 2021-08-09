Belarus Supports Alliance With Russia but Moscow Keeps Minsk at Distance - Lukashenko

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Belarus has never been against a strong alliance with Russia but Moscow keeps Minsk at distance, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"We have never been against the closest alliance [with Russia], But we have always been kept at a distance, and now you are keeping us at a distance," Lukashenko said during The Big Conversation with the President event, broadcast by Belarusian tv channels, adding that Russia has "no one else" among allies except Belarus.

Lukashenko also said that there is no need for Belarus to become a part of Russia to "develop economic integration".