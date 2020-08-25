Belarus' Supreme Court Refuses to Launch Case Into Election Per Opposition Complaints

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Supreme Court of Belarus said on Tuesday it had waived the complaints filed by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and other opposition activists over the August 9 presidential election and would therefore not launch cases into the vote's invalidity.

Tikhanovskaya and two other pro-opposition activists, Anna Kanopatskaya and Andrey Dmitriev, have filed complaints with the Belarusian Central Election Commission on August 10, following the presidential election that ended with a landslide victory of incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko.

Upon getting their complaints rejected by the commission, they took them to court.

"Because the Central Election Commission has not declared the presidential election invalid, Tikhanovskaya's complaint over the invalidity of the election is not subject to consideration in court, since such requirements do not fall within the court's competence," the court said on its website.

Similar statements were issued in relation to the complaints filed by Kanopatskaya and Dmitriev.