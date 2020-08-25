UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' Supreme Court Refuses To Launch Case Into Election Per Opposition Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:24 PM

Belarus' Supreme Court Refuses to Launch Case Into Election Per Opposition Complaints

The Supreme Court of Belarus said on Tuesday it had waived the complaints filed by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and other opposition activists over the August 9 presidential election and would therefore not launch cases into the vote's invalidity

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Supreme Court of Belarus said on Tuesday it had waived the complaints filed by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and other opposition activists over the August 9 presidential election and would therefore not launch cases into the vote's invalidity.

Tikhanovskaya and two other pro-opposition activists, Anna Kanopatskaya and Andrey Dmitriev, have filed complaints with the Belarusian Central Election Commission on August 10, following the presidential election that ended with a landslide victory of incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko.

Upon getting their complaints rejected by the commission, they took them to court.

"Because the Central Election Commission has not declared the presidential election invalid, Tikhanovskaya's complaint over the invalidity of the election is not subject to consideration in court, since such requirements do not fall within the court's competence," the court said on its website.

Similar statements were issued in relation to the complaints filed by Kanopatskaya and Dmitriev.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Belarus August Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Emirates Transport prepares to transport 265,000 s ..

11 minutes ago

Asia need to be vigilant toward spillover of India ..

1 hour ago

SEC approves resumption of government activities

1 hour ago

2,427 people recovers from corona virus in Hazara

2 minutes ago

Dead body of teenage boy found

2 minutes ago

VIS Credit Rating reaffirms IFS rating of EFU at A ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.