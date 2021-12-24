Belarus Supreme Court Upholds Sentence for 2 Opposition Activists

Belarus Supreme Court has rejected the appeals filed by the leaders of the opposition Coordination Council Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak on their sentence imposed by the Minsk regional court, leaving it unchanged, the Supreme Court's press service said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Belarus Supreme Court has rejected the appeals filed by the leaders of the opposition Coordination Council Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak on their sentence imposed by the Minsk regional court, leaving it unchanged, the Supreme Court's press service said on Friday.

In early September, the Minsk regional court found Kolesnikova and Znak guilty on charges of extremism and attempts to seize power and convicted them to 11 and 10 years in jail, respectively. Both activists served in the presidential election campaign of Viktor Babariko who was incarcerated in July on allegations in bribery and legalization of criminal assets.

"The supreme court jury on criminal matters has dismissed by appeal ruling the complaints against the first instance court decision in respect of Kolesnikova and Znak," the court's press service told Sputnik.

The press service stressed that the first instance court decision has been upheld and entered into force.

On Thursday, Babariko's staff said on Twitter that Kolesnikova and Znak are being prepared for their transfer to prison. If the Supreme Court denies the appeals, they will be sent to the colony in the near future.

Kolesnikova and Znak joined the opposition movement in the run up to the 2020 presidential election in Belarus. After the dismissal of Babariko and Valery Tsepkalo as presidential candidates, their campaigns united to support the candidacy of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

The outcome of the elections, claiming 80.1% win of incumbent president Aleksander Lukashenko, against 10.12% Tikhanovskaya vote, triggered a mass-scale public discontent with thousands of Belarusians pouring onto the streets, arguing that the elections were rigged and calling on Lukashenko to leave the post, which he has held for the sixth consecutive term.

The political turmoil lasted for eight months, during which nearly all prominent opposition figures either fled the country or were imprisoned or arrested, including Sergei Tikhanovsky, convicted to 18 years in prison. Since the unrest in August 2020, according to the right groups, over 650 people have been detained, arrested and jailed on the basis of their political views.

As members of the Coordination Council presidium, Kalesnikava and Znak� encouraged peaceful protests and advocated for consolidation of the opposition movement. While not accepting the elections results, the activists called for fair elections and release of political prisoners. Belarusian authorities, nonetheless accuse the opposition figures of incitement to violence, creation of an extremist group, plotting to unconstitutionally seize state power, and attempted terrorist attacks.