Belarus Suspends Broadcast of Euronews Over Advertising Violations - Information Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Euronews television news network has been banned from airing in Belarus due to violations of advertising regulations, the country's ministry of information told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the ministry, the Lyon-based pan-European channel failed to renew its license for broadcasting in Belarus.

"Our license is issued for three years, and then it needs to be renewed. [Euronews] ... submitted documents, but the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade detected violations. The channel representatives were told to resolve the issues, after which the commission would hold another meeting and then, if everything goes well, we will renew their license," a spokesperson for the ministry said.

Notably, the violations were related to the Belarusian advertising regulations.

"In our law on advertising, all commercials that are broadcast must be in Russian or Belarusian. [Euronews] did not translate its ads that are in English, which is a violation of the country's legislation," the spokesperson explained.

The official added that the broadcast of Euronews had been suspended by all telecommunication network operators in Belarus.

Earlier on Monday, the national Beltelecom operator confirmed to Sputnik that it did not renew its contract with the European channel.