Belarus Suspends Discussion of New Joint Projects With US - Foreign Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Belarus is suspending negotiations on all new joint projects and programs with the United States government until the restoration of trust between the two countries, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Anatoly Glaz, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the US imposed new sanctions against Belarus, and Minsk vowed to evaluate possible response measures. The ministry summoned US Charge d'Affaires Ruben Harutunian to inform him about Minsk's response.

"Taking into account that fact that the current US administration lost the trust of Belarus, the coordination of all new projects, grants and programs through the US government on our part is suspended until such trust returns," Glaz said.

The spokesman added that Minsk will not name all of its response measures due to diplomatic ethics.

"Based on the ongoing evaluation [of new US sanctions], we reserve the right to take additional retaliatory measures," Glaz said.