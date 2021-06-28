Belarus has decided to suspend its participation in the EU-led Eastern Partnership initiative, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Belarus has decided to suspend its participation in the EU-led Eastern Partnership initiative, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that Head of EU Delegation to Belarus Dirk Schuebel was summoned over the bloc's sanctions against Minsk.

"The diplomat was informed about concrete steps in the framework of the forced response to actions [of the EU] that threaten the national security of Belarus and cause direct damage to its economy and citizens," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that "Belarus suspends its participation in the EU's Eastern Partnership initiative.

"

Moreover, Belarus has barred entry to the country to representatives of the EU agencies and individuals from the EU member states "who contributed to the introduction of restrictive measures" against Minsk.

In addition, Belarus started to implement the procedure "of the suspension of the readmission agreement with the EU" as it is impossible for Minsk to fulfill its obligations in light of the sanctions.

"The forced suspension of the agreement will negatively affect interaction with the European Union in the field of combating illegal migration and organized crime," the ministry added.