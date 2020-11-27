UrduPoint.com
Belarus' Svetlana Tikhanovskaya Invited To Biden's Inauguration - Reports

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 02:49 PM

Belarusian opposition politician and ex-presidential candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, was invited to the inauguration of the projected US President-elect Joe Biden, Belarusian newspaper Nasha Niva reported on Friday

According to the newspaper, the invitation indicates a change in US policy on Belarus.

The inauguration, marking the beginning of Biden's four-year term, should the electoral college vote in line with the popular vote next month, is scheduled for January 20.

At an interview earlier, the Belarusian opposition figure announced that she had been invited for a meeting with Biden.

"Naturally, we are planning a meeting with Joe Biden and we already have an invitation to such a meeting," Tikhanovskaya told the Belsat news broadcaster.

So far, there have been no confirmation from the Biden camp.

The official results of the US presidential election, held on November 3, are yet to be announced, but all major US media outlets have declared Biden the winner. On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced that he had instructed his team to start transition, but still vowed to continue his attempts to dispute the validity of the vote.

