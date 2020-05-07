UrduPoint.com
Belarus' Tally Of COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 20,100, Death Toll Reaches 166 - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Belarus has increased by 913 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll of those infected to 20,168, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Belarus has increased by 913 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll of those infected to 20,168, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"A total of 20,168 people with a positive test for COVID-19 have been registered, which amounts to 8.

7 percent of the number of tests performed. A total of 229,466 tests have been conducted," the ministry said in a statement.

Since the outbreak, 116 patients have died from the disease, with four fatalities being recorded over the past day, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, more than 5,000 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

