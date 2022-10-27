UrduPoint.com

Belarus Terminates Two International Financing Agreements With EU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Belarus Terminates Two International Financing Agreements With EU

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The government of Belarus has terminated two agreements with the European Union on financing under a decree published on Thursday.

"Based on Article 44 of the Law of the Republic of Belarus dated July 23, 2008, No.

421-Z 'On International Agreements of the Republic of Belarus', the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus decides to terminate: the Financing Agreement signed in Minsk on April 5, 2018; the Financing Agreement, signed in Minsk on July 6, 2020," the decree, dated October 25, published on the national legal portal said.

The document goes into force from the date of its adoption.

According to agreements between the parties, funds were allocated to support entrepreneurship, economic development in Belarus, and the implementation of a program on regional investment and competitiveness.

Related Topics

European Union Minsk Belarus April July October 2020 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Kashmiries observe black day against Indian illega ..

Kashmiries observe black day against Indian illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmi ..

7 minutes ago
 Arshad Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered tod ..

Arshad Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered today

34 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th October 2022

3 hours ago
 Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter throug ..

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter through, Barca out

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.