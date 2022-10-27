Belarus Terminates Two International Financing Agreements With EU

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The government of Belarus has terminated two agreements with the European Union on financing under a decree published on Thursday.

"Based on Article 44 of the Law of the Republic of Belarus dated July 23, 2008, No.

421-Z 'On International Agreements of the Republic of Belarus', the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus decides to terminate: the Financing Agreement signed in Minsk on April 5, 2018; the Financing Agreement, signed in Minsk on July 6, 2020," the decree, dated October 25, published on the national legal portal said.

The document goes into force from the date of its adoption.

According to agreements between the parties, funds were allocated to support entrepreneurship, economic development in Belarus, and the implementation of a program on regional investment and competitiveness.