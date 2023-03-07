UrduPoint.com

Belarus Tested Its Own Buk System Missile This Week - Lukashenko

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that the country successfully tested its own missile for the Buk system

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that the country successfully tested its own missile for the Buk system.

"The day before yesterday we tested a Buk missile of our anti-aircraft complex... it flew to the right place, and did everything that was necessary.

The military now has its own serious weapon against aircraft," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel.

Later in the day, the State Military-Industrial Committee of Belarus said that preliminary tests of the Belarusian guided missile 9M318 for the Buk-MB2 air defense system were successful, all air targets were hit.

