Belarus Testing Terrorism Response System December 7-8 - Reports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Belarus is testing the system to respond to acts of terrorism on December 7-8, movement of military equipment and personnel is planned, state news agency Belta reported with reference to the Belarusian Security Council's secretariat.

Movement of citizens and transport along certain public roads and in certain areas will be restricted, it said.

The Security Council of Belarus apologized "for possible inconvenience."