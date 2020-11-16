UrduPoint.com
Belarus' Tikhanovskaya Claims EU Will Expand Sanctions List Against Minsk To 200 Names

The European Union will soon expand the list of Belarusian officials subjected to targeted sanctions to over 200 names, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a former presidential candidate for the Belarusian opposition, said on Monday

In October and November, the EU imposed sanctions involving the freezing of assets and visa restrictions against 55 persons allegedly involved in actions that, according to the EU, took place after the presidential elections in the republic, in particular, violence against the protesters and the falsification of the voting results for the presidential election.

"We are negotiating with the other countries to expand and deepen the sanctions lists. Since last week we have been actively working on economic sanctions on businesses and state-owned companies that feed the regime. Plus, it is expected that EU countries are about to expand the list of personal sanctions to 200+ names," Tikhanovskaya said, as quoted by her press service.

According to her, the opposition abroad is launching the process of submitting the documents to "courts of universal jurisdiction" initiating an "international investigation" and convening an "international tribunal for crimes against humanity.

" In addition, a database is being created to which anyone can confidentially send evidence of crimes against Belarusians and receive amnesty.

Tikhanovskaya stated that she was working to ensure that the Belarusian OMON Special Task Force and the main department for combating organized crime and corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus were recognized by other countries as extremist organizations, and all their members were sanctioned.

Belarus has been facing massive opposition protests following the presidential election on August 9 that saw President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While the electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Tikhanovskaya, won the election. Opposition figures also accuse the security forces of resorting to excessive violence during the protests, which have continued unabated, with the largest held regularly over the weekends.

